A Couple Rounds of Storms Expected Through New Year’s Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Individual rain and storms will move west to east today while the overall system slowly drops from north to south leading to increasing rain coverage toward late morning and afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy today. A bit breezy. A couple storms could be strong to severe until around 3 PM with damaging winds the main potential threat. We are in a level 1 risk area. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s which will help fuel and develop some storms. Cloudy and mild tonight. A few passing showers around. Otherwise, we should see a lull in the activity as a whole. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds along with some peeks of sun in the forecast Friday. Less in the way of rain but a chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm is still in the cards. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Just a few showers are possible Friday night as we ring in the new year. Record warmth is a possibility Saturday, which is New Year’s Day. The record high for the date is 78 degrees set back in 1952. We should top out around 78 to 80 degrees with a gusty southwest wind! We will watch another storm system over the weekend. This will be moving through the Mississippi Valley and Deep South. As of now, our time to watch for any potentially severe weather is from late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. After storms Sunday morning, scattered showers linger into the afternoon Sunday as winds shift and pick up more. This will blow in colder air. Our highs in the 60s to near 70 Sunday will come early in the morning before temperatures fall into the 50s during the afternoon. At or below freezing temperatures are expected Monday morning. At least, it will be sunny Monday and Tuesday. We’re only expected to top out in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Needless to say, we’ll be getting back to reality a few days into the new year!

