COVID-19 testing relocated to Columbus Civic Center until mid-January

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The West Central Health District has announced, effective today, COVID-19 testing will no longer be held at the Columbus Health Department on Veterans Parkway.

Testing will now be held at the Columbus Civic Center located on 4th street. Tests will be administered via drive-thru Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Testing will return to the Columbus Health Department on Friday, January 14.

