Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Firework safety tips ahead of New Year’s festivities

Firework safety tips ahead of New Year’s festivities
Firework safety tips ahead of New Year’s festivities
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In a little more than 24 hours, people across the country will be ringing in the New Year, but we have some reminders for you to stay safe while celebrating.

If you plan on lighting off fireworks to ring in 2022, the National Safety Council has some advice to make sure everyone stays safe.

  • Only light one device at a time and always maintain a safe distance after lighting it.
  • Never ignite devices in a container
  • Don’t try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks
  • Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before throwing them away
  • Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of a fire

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old daughter
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Heavy police presence on Mathews St. in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Mathews St. in Columbus
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
The Columbus Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Columbus police searching for missing teen

Latest News

LifeSouth to hold end of year blood drives around the Chattahoochee Valley
LifeSouth to hold end of year blood drives around the Chattahoochee Valley
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
DPH holds free COVID-19 drive-up testing at Columbus Civic Center
COVID-19 testing relocated to Columbus Civic Center until mid-January
Troup Co. schools to return in-person next year