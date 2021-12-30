Firework safety tips ahead of New Year’s festivities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In a little more than 24 hours, people across the country will be ringing in the New Year, but we have some reminders for you to stay safe while celebrating.

If you plan on lighting off fireworks to ring in 2022, the National Safety Council has some advice to make sure everyone stays safe.

Only light one device at a time and always maintain a safe distance after lighting it.

Never ignite devices in a container

Don’t try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before throwing them away

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of a fire

