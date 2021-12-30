Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Oakland Raiders player remembers former NFL coach John Madden

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - America is paying tribute to former NFL Hall of Fame Coach John Madden, who died at the age of 85 years old on Tuesday.

Madden made an impact on his players and people across the country, including here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“When they said he died at 85, I was paralyzed I couldn’t move,” said Former Oakland Raiders NFL player Otis Sistrunk.

Sistrunk, a Columbus native, says he was heartbroken after hearing his former NFL football coach had died.

“He was 85 but he was a great man,” said Sistrunk.

According to the NFL, Madden’s death was unexpected.

Madden wore a few different hats in his lifetime as he was a former NFL football player, hall of fame NFL coach for the Oakland raiders, the face of the video game Madden and a television broadcaster for 30 years before retiring.

“I’ve never worked a day in my life and I’ve went from player, to coach, to coach to broadcaster and I’m the luckiest man alive,” said the late John Madden.

As a broadcaster, Madden was known to many as the voice of the NFL, but most of all he was a coach - a coach that took the Oakland raiders to the Super Bowl and a coach who Sistrunk says players loved.

“You’d do anything John asked you to do. He was a coach that loved his players and I think every coach that worked for him and player that played for him loved him,” said Sistrunk.

Sistrunk played for Madden, who he says they called ‘Big John’ from 1972 until 1980.

“I remember my first year there and he walked up to me and asked me what position do you want to play,” said Sistrunk.

After being traded after one week of being on the Rams, he says Madden gave him the chance to prove himself.

“Lot of folks didn’t think I would make it,” said Sistrunk. “He was a father figure to me because when the Raiders gave me a job I had to accept that job. He would tell you if you were doing good, he would tell you if you were doing bad.”

Although, Madden is no longer here his legacy and prominence in football will continue on forever.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old daughter
Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal...
Police: CSU basketball player fatally struck by street racer
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Columbus police searching for critically missing 11-year-old, last seen on 28th St.
Columbus police: Missing 11-year-old located

Latest News

File image of Nancy Worley
Former Ala. secretary of state, Democratic leader Nancy Worley dies
On Dec. 28, Auburn police arrested Joseph Lee Wall, 38, on warrants charging him with burglary...
Auburn man charged with burglary, criminal mischief
Senator Johnny Isakson (Source: WALB)
Ga. state leaders respond to the passing of former Sen. Johnny Isakson
The Columbus Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Columbus police searching for missing teen