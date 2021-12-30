Business Break
Harris Co. School District reports less than 5 COVID cases among students, staff

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District reported less than a handful of positive COVID-19 cases this week.

Between December 21 - 27, the district’s data shows there were four positive cases and one close contact case among students and staff.

The district has over 5,500 students and nearly 800 employees.

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.

