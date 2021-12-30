‘I get to have a better life now’: Columbus family adopts six siblings for Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus family is heading into the new year a little bigger.

Elliot and Angela Turbeville gave six siblings in the foster care system the gift of family this year. The Turbevilles say this special holiday has been two years in the making.

“We’ve adopted six siblings this holiday right before Christmas so we’ve had them for two years and made it official and gave them a Christmas present we hope they never forget,” said Elliot Turbeville.

“I was not expecting it, I was in shock, and then I got really happy,” recalled the eldest Turbeville son.

The family is also in the process of adopting a seventh child, in hopes of making the family whole.

The couple says they were almost empty nesters, after raising three girls of their own who are all out of the house now. That all changed when four foster siblings were placed in their home two years ago.

“So originally we knew there were four siblings, and we took them in not knowing there were three more,” said Angela Turbeville.

But in the spirit of family, the Turbeville’s say it was important to keep everyone together.

“Right after we had the four children here, we started the process to get the other three siblings, and they’ve been together ever since,” explained Turbeville.

They say they started the journey in 2019, with a commitment to going to classes and training to become foster parents and checking off requirements like background checks.

“If somebody has the opportunity to give a child a better life, or take care of them and give them a home, they should do their best to try to do that,” said Turbeville.

“I don’t have to worry about my old life and stuff that happened to me. I get to have a better life now,” said one of the Turbeville’s sons.

The Turbeville’s say they plan on building a farm home big enough for their new family. They plan on being moved in by the summer.

