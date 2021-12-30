Iowa troopers stopped gunman on way to White House with ‘hit list,’ federal documents state

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT/Gray News) - A man described as heavily armed was pulled over in Cass County, Iowa, last week while on his way to the White House, according to federal court documents.

WOWT reported that Kuachua Brillion Xiong, a 25-year-old California man, has since been transferred to the Pottawattamie County Jail, where he remained Thursday morning.

The report said he allegedly told law enforcement officers that he would “do whatever it takes” to kill government leaders on his hit list, which included President Biden, the president’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. When he spoke with investigators he described his would-be victims as “evil individuals.”

The report said that when he was pulled over Dec. 21, the man allegedly had an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armor, and medical kits. He was using a map app on his phone, and the White House was set as his destination.

He described himself as a grocery store employee from Merced, Calif., but said the job was his cover “until called upon by God to ‘combat evil demons in the White House,’” federal documents state. He left the job two months ago and began assembling weapons and other supplies before beginning his trip to Washington, D.C. on Dec. 18. Federal authorities said that during Xiong’s arrest, Iowa troopers found an AR-15 rifle and loaded magazines, boxes of ammunition, body armor, a grappling hook, and medical kits. He also had cash which he told Iowa troopers was earmarked for his funeral expenses, the report states.

During an interview conducted by federal authorities, he talked about his disapproval of the government “due to the sex abuse of children,” and that “this type of behavior had to be dealt with,” the document states.

At the initial traffic stop, he told Iowa troopers that he wasn’t suicidal but would act in self-defense. The complaint further stated that he had no intention of returning to California to see his family and that he intended to drive directly to D.C. to carry out his plan. He said he had no hotel stays booked along the way because “getting a hotel would not be necessary.”

According to the report, he allegedly showed investigators a drawing of the White House grounds, noting a perceived weak spot which he said he identified during his research.

Xiong compiled his “hit list” by downloading TikTok videos, according to the report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.