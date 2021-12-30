Judicial order mandates protective face coverings at Troup Co. Government Center

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A new judicial order from the Troup Co. Superior Court will require face coverings to be worn in the government center’s common areas - effective Monday, Jan. 3, at 8 a.m.

Common areas include hallways, public restrooms, elevators, waiting areas, and courtrooms.

All employees and visitors must wear a mask covering the nose and mouth while in these areas.

This order only affects the Troup County Government Center and no other outlying buildings.

