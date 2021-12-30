LifeSouth to hold end of year blood drives around the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - LifeSouth is holding their end of year blood drive, but you don’t just have to give for goodness sake.

Every donor receives a $20 e-Gift card now through January 2.

Those donating at any of the Walmart locations located below can also look forward to prize drawings and if that didn’t sweeten the deal - each donor at Culvers in Auburn will get a pint for a pint and a box of Krispy Kreme Donuts.

Blood drives will be held at the following locations:

December 30 - Culver’s of Auburn from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Walmart of Alex City from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Donor Center from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

December 31 - Old Navy of Tiger Town from 10am-4pm; Kroger of Lanett from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Donor Center from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

January 1 - Target of Opelika from 10am-4pm; Waffle House off of Fob James Rd from 6 a.m.-11:30 a.m.;Donor Center from 10 a.m.-3p.m.

January 2 - Walmart of LaGrange/New Franklin from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Donor Center from 12-5 p.m.

