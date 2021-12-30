Business Break
Local organization raising awareness about human trafficking following Kamarie Holland tragedy

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When members of the Columbus Sexual Assault Support Center heard about the Kamarie Holland case they said they were of course shocked, but, not totally surprised.

They have not seen a case involving a child as young as 5-year-old Kamarie, but sex and human trafficking cases are becoming more and more common in Columbus .

Victim’s advocate, Abby Moorman, says traffickers target their prey.

“We do know that a lot of the times it’s our marginalized individuals. Those living in lower socioeconomic situations, children in foster care situations, runaway youth. These are those that perpetrators perceive as less likely to be believed,” said Moorman.

If you suspect someone is a victim, call the Assault Center or police and let them know. Moorman says too many times people are afraid to get involved and that is what human traffickers count on.

