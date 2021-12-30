Open House for new Harris Co. Caver Middle School postponed due to COVID-19 surge

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The open house for the new Harris Co. Carver Middle School has been postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The open house was originally set for January 5 - however, a new date will be announced at a later time.

“While we know our parents and community are excited to visit our beautiful, new school, this decision is made for the safety of our students, staff, and community at large, which is our priority,” said HCCMS Principal Melissa Hayes. “Thank you for your understanding.”

The community is encouraged to continue to wash hands, wear masks, social distance, and stay home if sick or awaiting COVID-19 test results.

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.

