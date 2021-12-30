Business Break
St. Francis to honor organ donors next year

(Source: St. Francis-Emory Healthcare)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is partnering with LifeLink of Georgia to honor those who gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

On January 1, the Donate Life Rose Parade titled, Courage to Hope, will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEO’s across the country. CEO of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, Melody Trimble, will also be alongside celebrating transplant recipients and living donors.

Since its debut in 2004, the Donate Life Rose Parade float is the world’s most visible campaign to inspire people to become organ and tissue donors.

In addition to the 40 million viewers who watch the Rose Parade on television, hundreds of events are held in cities and towns around the country to complete the “floragraphs” or floral portrait of donors that adorn the float.

For the thousands of Georgians listed for a life-saving transplant, organ donation offers hope for a longer life. A single donor can save the lives of nearly 75 people.

Anyone can be a potential donor, regardless of age or medical history. Click HERE to register your donation decision.

