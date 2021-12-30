Business Break
Storm damage, trees down reported in Lee County

((Source: WTVM))
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A storm has left a structure damaged and trees down in Lee County.

Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith confirmed structural damage and several trees down at Lee Road 157 and Lee Road 11.

Smith says there were no injuries as a result of the storm, but there were a few accidents.

News Leader 9 has a crew en route.

Stay with us for more details.

NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
Heavy police presence on Mathews St. in Columbus
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Local organization raising awareness about human trafficking following Kamarie Holland tragedy
‘I get to have a better life now’: Columbus family adopts six siblings for Christmas
Firework safety tips ahead of New Year’s festivities
LifeSouth to hold end of year blood drives around the Chattahoochee Valley
