Troup Co. schools to return in-person next year

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting next year, Troup County staff and students will return to in-person.

On Monday, January 3, 2022, all staff will report for work and students will return on Tuesday, January 4.

As COVID-19 cases rise in Troup County, Superintendent, Brian Shumate says masks are still optional, but are highly recommended for both staff and students. However, the Canvas platform and chromebooks will be utilized should there be the need to move to a full virtual platform. A meal distribution plan would also be implemented.

TCSS is also following the new Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days.

Parents are encouraged to inform school principal if their child test positive for COVID-19 or in direct contact with a positive person. This would help to ensure the most recent and accurate information when it comes to keeping track of the positive cases.

