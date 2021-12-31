ALEA warns against drunk driving ahead of New Year’s

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Before you get behind the wheel on New Year’s Eve, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency wants to make sure you have not been drinking.

“It doesn’t matter how many drinks you have. Alcohol, it definitely impairs you,” state trooper Kendra McKinney said.

In fact, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that about 28 people die every day due to drunk driving crashes. That is one life lost every 52 minutes.

“To hear some of those stories and to know that they’ve had to go through such situations,” McKinney said on families who have lost loved ones. “It’s heartbreaking, and we wouldn’t want any more families to have to deal with that situation.”

The public is encouraged to have a designated driver, a taxi or use ride-share apps.

To help keep everyone safe, Alabamians can expect more state troopers on patrol.

“We’ll be doing different traffic details, such as driver’s license and vehicle inspection checkpoints,” McKinney said. “There’ll be a higher presence on major highways, as well as our county roads.”

The state trooper adds that driving under the influence does not mean just alcohol. It can include prescription and illegal drugs.

“What a lot of people aren’t aware of, not only does, drinking impair your motor skills and your driving functions, but also any type of prescribed medication, illicit drugs, they also cause the same impairments, if not worse,” she said.

ALEA adds it is also not a good idea to mix drunk driving with severe weather. It’s an accident waiting to happen.

