Columbus Public Library hosts New Year’s at Noon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It can sometimes be hard for the little ones to make it to midnight on December 31, so kids got a chance to ring in the New Year today.

The Columbus Public Library held a New Year’s celebration at noon. They counted down to the New Year as if it was midnight.

The library threw confetti from the rotunda over 50 kids. They also had games and crafts.

It is all a part of the Winter Read Program - where students can earn prizes just by reading over break. It also helps kids become comfortable with the library.

“This is a great way to kick off personal goals for the New Year, we encourage kids to set some goals and resolutions for themselves,” said Laine Presley, Columbus Public Library Children Coordinator.

The library has been celebrating the new year with kids for several years.

