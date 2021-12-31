Dillard’s cancels annual New Year’s Day sale

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a sale that many people look forward to every New Year’s Day, but it won’t be happening this weekend.

Dillard’s has announced its stores will not be holding their annual clearance sale.

Each year on January 1, the event offers shoppers deep discounts on already reduced prices.

While Dillard’s has not made a formal announcement about the sale, the company posted the following on social media:

“Dillard’s has thousands of newly reduced prices and incredible deals to shop that we hope you will enjoy, but we will not be having an additional discount on permanently reduced merchandise.”

Countless shoppers expressed their disappointment for the cancelation online.

Dillard’s did not a give a reason for the cancelation and it is unclear if the event will return in 2023.

