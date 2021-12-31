Business Break
Dillard’s cancels annual New Year’s Day sale

By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a sale that many people look forward to every New Year’s Day, but it won’t be happening this weekend.

Dillard’s has announced its stores will not be holding their annual clearance sale.

Each year on January 1, the event offers shoppers deep discounts on already reduced prices.

While Dillard’s has not made a formal announcement about the sale, the company posted the following on social media:

“Dillard’s has thousands of newly reduced prices and incredible deals to shop that we hope you will enjoy, but we will not be having an additional discount on permanently reduced merchandise.”

Countless shoppers expressed their disappointment for the cancelation online.

Dillard’s did not a give a reason for the cancelation and it is unclear if the event will return in 2023.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old daughter
'She was my life': Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
'I get to have a better life now': Columbus family adopts six siblings for Christmas
Heavy police presence on Mathews St. in Columbus
Columbus Public Library hosts New Year's at Noon
