Kemp approves congressional, legislative redistricting maps

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp has signed new maps for Georgia’s congressional delegation, state Senate and state House into law.

The governor’s move on Thursday resulted in three immediate lawsuits challenging the maps even as candidates gear up to run under the new lines.

The new districts are designed to increase the number of Republicans in Georgia’s 14-member congressional delegation from eight to nine.

The state Senate map is projected to keep 33 of the Senate’s 56 seats in GOP hands. Meanwhile, the House map is projected to keep 98 of 180 in Republican control.

Democrats say the new lines grab too much power for Republicans.

