Organizations partnering to hold drive-thru COVID testing event in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Public Health, Lee County Emergency Management Agency, and East Alabama Health are partnering to hold a drive-through COVID testing event.

The free event will be held on Tuesday, January 4 at 2000 Waverly Parkway in Opelika from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You must have an appointment to be tested.

Testing will be limited to Alabamians who are currently experiencing COVID symptoms.

Individuals are required to make an appointment by contacting the East Alabama Health Call Center at 334-528-4YOU (4968) on Monday, January 3 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Officials say Monday is the only day a person can call to schedule an appointment.

Attendees will need to provide proof of identification that matches the person’s name with their appointment time. Insurance is not required.

The Alabama Department of Public Health will call those who are tested at this event with same-day or next-day results, depending on the time of the person’s appointment, according to East Alabama Health.

