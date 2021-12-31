Ringing in the New Year on a Warm Note, Strong Storms Early Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will be ringing in the New Year on a warm note! As another storm system comes our way this weekend it will lead to more rain and even some storms, potentially severe, especially early Sunday morning until about midday. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies tonight. There may be a brief passing shower. Lows in the upper 60s. A mix of clouds and sun for New Year’s Day. There is a chance of showers early in the day and then late in the day, but I think many of us have a pretty decent day. Of course, it will be warm, muggy and breezy for early January standards. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, likely putting our record high for the first of the year in jeopardy. As we go into Saturday night, mainly after midnight and especially starting around pre-dawn Sunday we will need to be alert of changing weather conditions. There is a Weather Alert Day for Sunday as a strong cold front approaches. That will give us rain and storms. Some of those storms have the potential to reach severe limits and may produce damaging winds and hail. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out there. The severe weather threat should diminish by mid to late afternoon as cold temperatures start moving in. In fact, we’ll wake up to lows in the 30s Monday morning. Despite a mostly sunny sky Monday, we will have highs right around 50 degrees. We should stay dry through mid-week or so as temperatures warm up just a touch. With that said, no 70s are in sight after New Year’s Day.

