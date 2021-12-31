Business Break
Stormy Pattern Into The New Year

How to submit your mayoral debate questions on the WTVM app
How to submit your mayoral debate questions on the WTVM app
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some severe storms on Thursday, we have a calmer day on the way for New Years Eve on Friday. Calm does not mean dry in this context, since some showers and downpours will be around during the afternoon, but no storms should pose a severe risk. Grabbing the rain gear will be a good idea if you are heading outside for any gatherings or celebrations. On New Years Day for Saturday we will introduce the chance of more widespread storms as highs get close to record territory with highs near 80 degrees in spots. Saturday night into Sunday we will have another low end risk for some severe storms containing damaging winds and an isolated tornado, we will fine tune details in the weeks ahead, but it does not look like a major event by any means at this point. Prepare for a return of winter next week with lows in the 20s Monday morning and highs in the 40s and 50s. Happy New Year!

