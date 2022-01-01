Business Break
1 dead, 1 injured following New Year’s Day shooting in Opelika

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A New Year’s Day shooting in Opelika has left one man dead and another one injured.

Police say the shooting happened in the 600 block of Edmon Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police say they found a 25-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a second victim transported himself to the hospital for treatment before officers arrived.

The shooting occurred during a family dispute between two brothers, according to investigators. Police have not released the identities of the victims.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted via the Opelika Police mobile app.

