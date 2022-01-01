Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama Legislature getting upgraded website

The Alabama Legislature is getting a new website where users can track legislation and view...
The Alabama Legislature is getting a new website where users can track legislation and view live proceedings.(WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Legislature is getting a new website where users can track legislation and view live proceedings.

The new site will be used in the legislative session that begins Jan. 11. The Alabama Legislature’s website address will remain the same at www.legislature.state.al.us.

According to a news release, the new website features a quick search for easy navigation to bills and legislation history plus the ability to create a bill tracking list. It is the first significant upgrade in five years.

Legislative officials will provide a preview of the new site at 10 a.m. Tuesday in room 200 of the Alabama Statehouse. The preview can be viewed online at www.legislature.state.al.us.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillard’s cancels annual New Year’s Day sale
Jarell Charles Peterson was born at 3:28 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare welcomes its first baby of 2022
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Latest News

A former Opelika city councilman passed away Saturday morning, according to the City of...
Former Opelika city councilman dies after battle with ALS
Georgia Capitol
Learn about the new laws taking effect Saturday in Georgia
Georgia Legislature
Kemp approves congressional, legislative redistricting maps
File image of Nancy Worley
Former Ala. secretary of state, Democratic leader Nancy Worley dies