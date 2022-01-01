Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Reports: Several people stuck on New Mexico tram, rescue underway

Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck...
Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck overnight.(Source: KOAT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - At least one tram car got stuck Friday night at Sandia Peak Tramway in New Mexico because of icy conditions, trapping at least 20 people for hours.

A helicopter rescue is underway, with at least eight people safely back at the base of the mountain, A reporter for KOAT at the scene tweeted.

Media reports say those aboard the tram are in good condition with food, water and blanket.

Those at the scene northeast of Albuquerque include the Bernalillio County Sheriff’s Department, KOAT said.

KRQE reported that two trams cars are stuck on the tramline because moisture and winds caused the line to ice over.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillard’s cancels annual New Year’s Day sale
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
‘I get to have a better life now’: Columbus family adopts six siblings for Christmas
‘I get to have a better life now’: Columbus family adopts six siblings for Christmas

Latest News

From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch...
Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77
A woman cries as he sees the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in...
Officials: 2 missing in devastating Colorado wildfire
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
GasBuddy is forecasting a national average of $4 a gallon this spring due to pandemic recovery...
Gas prices could reach $4/gal in 2022, analyst says