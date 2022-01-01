Business Break
Showers and Storms Arrive Early Sunday, Potential of Strong to Severe Storms

Tyler’s Forecast
There is the risk of severe weather with a strong cold front mainly between 3 AM and 12 PM...
There is the risk of severe weather with a strong cold front mainly between 3 AM and 12 PM Sunday.(WTVM Weather)
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong cold front is approaching the Chattahoochee Valley. After record warmth today on the first of year in the low 80s, significantly colder air is on the way. However, first we have to get through rain and storms. It will be mostly cloudy tonight. Warm and breezy with temperatures hovering near 70 degrees much of the night. A few evening showers are possible with maybe a stray thunderstorm around midnight. A line of strong to severe storms is expected to start moving into our northwestern counties around 3 AM, including Chambers, Lee and Troup County. For those in the Columbus area, the arrival time is more likely between 6 and 9 AM. While those in Schley, Sumter and Randolph Counties, it may be 8 AM to Noon. The severe weather threat should diminish by early afternoon. Damaging winds and of course heavy rain are the main potential threat. However, a tornado or two can’t be ruled out as well. Even as the storms push away by Sunday afternoon, a secondary round of showers are expected Sunday night. This will be directly ahead of much colder air. We’ll be in the 60s during the afternoon, 50s during the evening. Believe it or not, we’ll wake up to the mid and upper 30s Monday morning, which will be a shock to the system compared to what we have had. Clouds Monday will give way to a mostly sunny sky by late morning. Highs will only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll be at or below freezing early Tuesday in most spots before reaching the mid 50s in the afternoon. Our next chance of showers arrives Thursday and that is expected to pull in another reinforcing shot of colder air by Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

