St. Francis-Emory Healthcare welcomes its first baby of 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare has welcomed its first baby born in the new year.

Jarell Charles Peterson was born at 3:28 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces. He is the son of Laila Marie Burton and Jarell Peterson, both from Columbus.

The hospital says Baby Jarrell was welcomed with a gift basket and well wishes from physicians and Women’s Services staff members.

Welcome to the world, little one!

