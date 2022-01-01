Business Break
Walmart temporarily closes LaGrange location for cleaning

(Source: Google Street View)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Walmart has announced one its LaGrange locations is temporarily closed.

The store located at 803 New Franklin Road closed on New Year’s Day at 2 p.m. for additional cleaning and stocking.

The retail giant says its pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup options while the store is closed. For assistance with pickup options, call the pharmacy at 706-812-8456.

Walmart officials say the store will reopen Monday at 6 a.m.

