Columbus police still searching for answers 9 years after man’s disappearance

Authorities say Raymond “Paul” Atkins was last seen when he was taken to Marion County, Ga. on...
Authorities say Raymond “Paul” Atkins was last seen when he was taken to Marion County, Ga. on January 1, 2013.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are still searching for answers nine years after a man was reported missing.

Authorities say Raymond “Paul” Atkins was last seen when he was taken to Marion County, Ga. on January 1, 2013. Six days later, Atkins was reportedly dropped off at the entrance to Elon subdivision near Miller Road and Milgen Road, according to police.

Atkins is described as 5′7″ tall, weighing about 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. A description of clothing he was wearing is unknown.

Atkins was 33 years old at the time of his disappearance. Today, he would be 41.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Raymond “Paul” Atkins or if you saw him being dropped off, you’re urged to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.

