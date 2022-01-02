Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Opelika city councilman dies after battle with ALS

A former Opelika city councilman passed away Saturday morning, according to the City of...
A former Opelika city councilman passed away Saturday morning, according to the City of Opelika’s Facebook.(Source: City of Opelika)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A former Opelika city councilman passed away Saturday morning, according to the City of Opelika’s Facebook.

Dr. Robert Lofton, former Ward 3 Opelika City Councilman, passed away Jan. 1.

Several months ago Lofton was diagnosed with ALS and resigned from the Opelika City Council effective December 1, 2021.

Dr. Lofton was elected in August 2020, and took office in November 2020.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillard’s cancels annual New Year’s Day sale
Jarell Charles Peterson was born at 3:28 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare welcomes its first baby of 2022
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Latest News

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Alabama. The level of community transmission is high in...
Alabama closes year with surge in COVID-19 cases
Walmart temporarily closes LaGrange location for cleaning
1 dead, 1 injured following New Year’s Day shooting in Opelika
The Alabama Legislature is getting a new website where users can track legislation and view...
Alabama Legislature getting upgraded website