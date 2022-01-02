Former Opelika city councilman dies after battle with ALS

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A former Opelika city councilman passed away Saturday morning, according to the City of Opelika’s Facebook.

Dr. Robert Lofton, former Ward 3 Opelika City Councilman, passed away Jan. 1.

Several months ago Lofton was diagnosed with ALS and resigned from the Opelika City Council effective December 1, 2021.

Dr. Lofton was elected in August 2020, and took office in November 2020.

