Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular wraps up, raises more than $25K for Ga. organization

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The holidays are coming to an end and so is one of Columbus’ staple community light shows.

Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular has been putting on displays since 2007 - all to raise money for a good cause.

While the Ludy family had a goal of raising $50,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Georgia, the family says they were able to raise more than half of that amount - $27,000 - with this year’s light show.

Over the course of 13 years, Jerry Ludy says they have raised a total of $195,000 for the organization. The family cites the pandemic as a possible reason for not reaching the $50,000 goal they set for this holiday season.

“It’s Christmas every day here at the Ludy’s,” Jerry Ludy said. “So, we want everyone to have that Christmas spirit in their heart, not just on Christmas, no during the season, but throughout the year.

Saturday night was the last light show until next Christmas season. To learn more about Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.