Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Numerous Storms for Sunday

Anna’s Forecast
Storm Clouds Rolling into the Chattahoochee Valley
Storm Clouds Rolling into the Chattahoochee Valley(Gill McGraw)
By Anna Sims
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are tracking a disturbance that will bring numerous showers and storms through the valley throughout the day on Sunday. A few strong to severe storms are possible within this disturbance with the main threats being strong straight line winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. We cannot rule out a tornado, but that risk is very low. The timing will be broad from 5AM-7PM as this system slowly clears the entire area from northwest to southeast. We will likely see some showers linger behind the strongest storms, but they will finally clear out overnight.

A cold front sweeps through the valley tonight to settle our forecast again and usher in much colder air for the work week. We kick off Monday with abundant sunshine and morning lows in the mid-30s, and afternoon highs will top out in the lower-60s. It will be very windy behind this cold front, so make sure to secure any loose outdoor items.

Cold weather preps will need to stay in place through a majority of the week while we keep morning lows on the colder side with high pressure nearby keeping us in a more settled forecast pattern. Highs will hang around the 50s and 60s through the extended forecast while it feels more seasonable for January than the first few days of the New Year did.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillard’s cancels annual New Year’s Day sale
Jarell Charles Peterson was born at 3:28 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare welcomes its first baby of 2022
1 dead, 1 injured following New Year’s Day shooting in Opelika
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Walmart temporarily closes LaGrange location for cleaning

Latest News

There is the risk of severe weather with a strong cold front mainly between 3 AM and 12 PM...
Showers and Storms Arrive Early Sunday, Potential of Strong to Severe Storms
Friday Evening Weather On the Go
Friday Evening Weather On the Go
New Year's Eve Forecast
Ringing in the New Year on a Warm Note, Strong Storms Early Sunday
How to submit your mayoral debate questions on the WTVM app
Stormy Pattern Into The New Year