Numerous Storms for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are tracking a disturbance that will bring numerous showers and storms through the valley throughout the day on Sunday. A few strong to severe storms are possible within this disturbance with the main threats being strong straight line winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. We cannot rule out a tornado, but that risk is very low. The timing will be broad from 5AM-7PM as this system slowly clears the entire area from northwest to southeast. We will likely see some showers linger behind the strongest storms, but they will finally clear out overnight.

A cold front sweeps through the valley tonight to settle our forecast again and usher in much colder air for the work week. We kick off Monday with abundant sunshine and morning lows in the mid-30s, and afternoon highs will top out in the lower-60s. It will be very windy behind this cold front, so make sure to secure any loose outdoor items.

Cold weather preps will need to stay in place through a majority of the week while we keep morning lows on the colder side with high pressure nearby keeping us in a more settled forecast pattern. Highs will hang around the 50s and 60s through the extended forecast while it feels more seasonable for January than the first few days of the New Year did.

