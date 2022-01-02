Business Break
Winter Is Back This Week!

Radek’s Forecast
How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a threat of severe storms on Sunday, we can sound the all clear for the Chattahoochee Valley, as storms have moved way to the east now. Tonight will be a very changeable one, with rapidly dropping temperatures, gusty winds, along with left over showers before midnight. Heading into Monday morning you’ll want to dress for 20s as actual temperatures will be in the low and middle 30s, but with winds that could gust up to 30MPH or higher. Lots of sunshine prevails into the afternoons the next couple days with highs only in the 50s, but that is where we should be in January! A brief return to 60s by the middle part of the week, before another shot of cold air late week. Stay updated with us on air, online, and on social! Have a great week ahead!

