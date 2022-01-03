2022 Columbus City Council race: Many district seats up for grabs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In this new year, several Columbus City Council seats are up for grabs.

Councilwoman Tonya Tucker says Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 are all up for reelection.

Born and raised in Columbus, candidate DeMarco Johnson is campaigning to make some changes in District 3.

“This is the district I’ve spent most of my time in it - my youth Time,” said Johnson.

He will be running against current Councilman Bruce Huff.

Johnson held a press conference Sunday at the Michael Fluellen Recreation Center on 8th Street in Columbus. He says this center is symbolical for his campaign.

“I chose this specific location because of what we promised to the community 25 years ago, well actually 1994,” Johnson said.

A promise he says that has not been kept.

“The building was erected in the death of a young man that lost his life at age 14,” he explained. “As a community, we promised we would not let that happen again.”

Johnson cites District 3 as having the most black-owned businesses in the city, but he says violence is preventing economic growth.

“You can’t have economic growth without safety - that’s the only way we are going to build businesses in this community,” Johnson warned.

He’s not the only one who believes it’s still a problem.

“It’s a lot of money not being spent in Black neighborhoods that I think needs to be spent in our neighborhoods,” said Tim Harris. “Right now, we are not being heard. We are hearing a lot of gunshots though.”

Johnson says his past experience working in corrections is what qualifies him to be able to improve the crime in District 3.

“ I will work with local law enforcement to go inside and identify different cases, different situations affecting our community in a negative way,” he explained.

Along with Johnson, five other candidates are running for seats on the city council

District 7:

Laketha Ashe

Alyssa Williams

District 9:

Doug Redmond

Alyssa Williams

Vickie Williams-Wiley

District 7 Councilwoman Mimi Woodson is not seeking reelection.

Voters will cast their ballots on May 24.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.