Alabama sees record 36% of COVID-19 tests come back positive

The level of community transmission of COVID-19 is high in every county in the state, according to ADPH data.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)
By Morgan Carlson and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State health officials are scheduled to hold their first public briefing on COVID-19 in months Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have climbed rapidly in Alabama in the last week, and the level of community transmission is considered high in every county.

The state saw a surge in new COVID-19 cases the week after Christmas. On Dec. 28 a record 8,151 new cases were reported.

Hospital inpatients have doubled in the last week. On Monday, there were 1,104 COVID-19 patients with COVID-19 being treated in hospitals in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

On Sunday, the percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive in the last seven days was 36.4%, which is a record high since the beginning of the pandemic. According to ADPH, 97,680 people have been tested and 35,542 positive cases have been reported.

On Sunday, the statewide percentage of positive test results for the previous seven days was 36.4%, which is a record high since the beginning of the pandemic.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)

State Health Officer Scott Harris and others will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the latest on COVID-19.

WSFA 12 News will provide this update live on air, on our apps and Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

