Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Annual list of banished words released

Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of...
Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of banished words.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lake Superior State University has put phrases like “wait, what?” on its annual list of banished words.

The school received thousands of submissions for words or terms that are becoming overused to the point of uselessness.

For example, the school says “no worries” is a meaningless substitute for “you’re welcome.”

Phrases like “at the end of the day” and “new normal” made reappearances this year after first being banished in 1999 and 2012.

Other phrases on the list are “that being said,” “asking for a friend,” “circle back,” “deep dive,” “you’re on mute” and “supply chain.”

Lake Superior State University has released a list of banished words since 1976.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Authorities say Raymond “Paul” Atkins was last seen when he was taken to Marion County, Ga. on...
Columbus police still searching for answers 9 years after man’s disappearance
Walmart temporarily closes LaGrange location for cleaning
Jarell Charles Peterson was born at 3:28 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare welcomes its first baby of 2022
Dillard’s cancels annual New Year’s Day sale

Latest News

Of at least 991 buildings destroyed by the fire, most were homes. But the blaze also burned...
2 still missing in Colorado fire; cause under investigation
With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
President Joe Biden plans to deliver a speech on Jan. 6 focused on sustaining democracy —...
Biden faces altered view of US democracy after Jan. 6
Combining his passion for art and the Buffalo Bills, 11-year-old Graysen Ripic used his mouth...
Boy with rare disorder uses mouth to draw picture of Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Combining his passion for art and the Buffalo Bills, 11-year-old Graysen Ripic used his mouth...
Boy with rare disorder uses mouth to draw picture of Bills quarterback Josh Allen