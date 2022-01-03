Colder Temperatures Settling In

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a week of unseasonable warmth, severe weather chances, and ending with some snow, we’re settling in for a quiet week ahead for the most part. Look for lows well into the 20s tonight and highs only in the 50s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. A few clouds will roll in on Wednesday with highs back in the 60s, and look for another day with increasing clouds on Thursday with low and mid 60s for afternoon highs. Rain chances will be increasing late Thursday into Thursday night, but we don’t anticipate any storms or severe weather. Behind this storm system, temperatures will drop again with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Friday with plenty of sunshine and lows once again heading to the 20s and 30s early Friday and early Saturday mornings. We will warm up quickly for afternoon highs with some 60s on Saturday and low to mid 60s on Sunday ahead of the next storm system that will bring us wet weather late in the weekend and early next week. We’ll keep an eye on this one too, but any storms or severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

