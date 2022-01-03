Columbus police chief talks on record number of homicides in 2021
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we start a new year, many are looking ahead for solutions to the area’s violent crime issues.
Columbus wrapped up 2021 with a record number of homicides - 70 people were killed in the Fountain City.
Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier on News Leader 9 at 5:30 Monday evening to discuss what officials are doing to reduce that number.
