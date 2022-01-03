Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Long lines continue for COVID-19 testing in Columbus

Sky Alert 9 captured footage as hundred of cars waited in line at the Columbus Civic Center...
Sky Alert 9 captured footage as hundred of cars waited in line at the Columbus Civic Center testing site late Monday Morning.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus citizens are continuing to experience longer than usual wait times for COVID-19 testing.

A significant increase of COVID numbers has been reported since the holidays. Sky Alert 9 captured footage as hundreds of cars waited in line at the Columbus Civic Center testing site late Monday Morning.

There have been more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases reported in Muscogee County within the last two weeks, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Statewide, GDPH data shows nearly 115,000 new COVID cases during the same period.

To register for GDPH’s free COVID-19 testing in Columbus, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial set to begin for men accused of killing Columbus rapper at Pizza Hut
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Authorities say Raymond “Paul” Atkins was last seen when he was taken to Marion County, Ga. on...
Columbus police still searching for answers 9 years after man’s disappearance
Walmart temporarily closes LaGrange location for cleaning
Jarell Charles Peterson was born at 3:28 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare welcomes its first baby of 2022

Latest News

Child COVID-19 hospital admissions have hit an all-time high, even as millions of kids prepare...
COVID cases rise as kids head back to school
Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain...
Soccer star Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19 in Argentina
Officials with the World Health Organization believe the pandemic could end in 2022 if...
Experts believe pandemic has potential to improve in 2022
Experts worry that the increasing number of sick people will lead to economic disruption,...
US rings in new year as omicron cases surge