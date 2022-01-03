Long lines continue for COVID-19 testing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus citizens are continuing to experience longer than usual wait times for COVID-19 testing.

A significant increase of COVID numbers has been reported since the holidays. Sky Alert 9 captured footage as hundreds of cars waited in line at the Columbus Civic Center testing site late Monday Morning.

There have been more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases reported in Muscogee County within the last two weeks, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Statewide, GDPH data shows nearly 115,000 new COVID cases during the same period.

To register for GDPH’s free COVID-19 testing in Columbus, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.