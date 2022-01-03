Business Break
Motion hearing held for 6 former administrators accused of financial aid fraud

By James Giles
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Six people from three states, including Georgia and Alabama, are accused of defrauding $12 million over the course of eight years.

Six former administrators, for the now-closed Columbus campus for Apex School of Theology, are accused of recruiting fake students to the school and stealing financial aid.

Prosecutors say the students were promised they would not have to do any work but had to split ‘free money’ from federal grants and loans with the former employees - Sandra Anderson, Leo Frank Thomas, Yolanda Thomas, all of Columbus; Kristina Parker, of Stone Mountain; Erica Montgomery, of Fort Mitchell, Alabama; and Dorothy Webb, of Las Vegas.

Monday in Columbus a judge heard a motion in the case.

Defense attorneys for the six are asking the judge to make prosecutors turn over notes from meetings with witnesses that they believe they did not already give them. Something they are alleging they should have already known to do.

The judge did not rule on the motion yet and will review the arguments made in the court for a hearing that will be set for a later date.

There is a separate deadline for discovery, where evidence has to be shared by February 15.

It was initially at the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

