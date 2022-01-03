Much Colder for Monday!

Business Break
Anna's Forecast
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunshine returns today across the Chattahoochee Valley with extremely windy conditions with winds gusting as high as 40 mph. With these cold and windy conditions, wind chills have dipped to the 20s for many of us, but we will warm up only to the 50s today as we embark on this more settled forecast. Clear skies overnight will put low temperatures in the upper-20s for Tuesday with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. The next chance at rain comes on Thursday ahead of our next cold front that will put temperatures back in the 50s for the end of the week with more sunshine on tap through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

