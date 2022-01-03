Business Break
Trial set to begin for men accused of killing Columbus rapper at Pizza Hut

By James Giles
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jury selection is expected to start Monday morning for five men accused of murder in 2018.

Tommie Mullins, Dover Coppins, Tyree Smith, Eric Spencer, and Johnathon Swift are accused of killing Columbus rapper Branden Denson Wasat at Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road in April 2018.

All five men pleaded not guilty to the charges during their preliminary court appearances a couple of years back.

Police say surveillance video showed Denson sitting in the parking lot inside of his Jeep when another car pulled up. Three people got of the car and approached Denson and that’s when shots were fired, according to police.

Authorities say an eyewitness was able to identify all five suspects and confirmed Tyree Smith was there from GPS phone records.

Along with the charges for murder, all five men have armed robbery counts against them, according to court documents.

Jury selection is slated to begin at 9 a.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.

