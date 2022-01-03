Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Valley Rescue Mission offering resources to keep warm as temperatures drop

Valley Rescue Mission seeks to help veterans in need
Valley Rescue Mission seeks to help veterans in need
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When it gets this cold out, it becomes increasingly hard for those who have no place to go.

News Leader 9 reached out to the Valley Rescue Mission to see what services they were offering to the community as colder weather sweeps into the Chattahoochee Valley.

Greg Wilson, Development and Marketing Specialist for the Valley Rescue Mission, says they are providing hot meals and warming items to the community.

“The Women and Children’s Center of course is open. Women and children have come in already today. We continue to provide hot meals for the local community and this afternoon we’ve already fed 49 of the local homeless population. Coats and blankets are being distributed here at the Mission as well,” said Wilson.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial set to begin for men accused of killing Columbus rapper at Pizza Hut
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Authorities say Raymond “Paul” Atkins was last seen when he was taken to Marion County, Ga. on...
Columbus police still searching for answers 9 years after man’s disappearance
Walmart temporarily closes LaGrange location for cleaning
Jarell Charles Peterson was born at 3:28 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare welcomes its first baby of 2022

Latest News

Wellstar West Ga. Medical Center to change visitation status due to increase in COVID cases
The orange-and-white-themed burger chain opened Monday morning near Toomer’s Corner.
Whataburger opens in downtown Auburn
Sky Alert 9 captured footage as hundred of cars waited in line at the Columbus Civic Center...
Long lines continue for COVID-19 testing in Columbus
Dunkin' is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide 32,000 vouchers for Red Cross...
Blood donors can get free coffee at Dunkin’ locations in Georgia this month