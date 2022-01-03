Valley Rescue Mission offering resources to keep warm as temperatures drop

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When it gets this cold out, it becomes increasingly hard for those who have no place to go.

News Leader 9 reached out to the Valley Rescue Mission to see what services they were offering to the community as colder weather sweeps into the Chattahoochee Valley.

Greg Wilson, Development and Marketing Specialist for the Valley Rescue Mission, says they are providing hot meals and warming items to the community.

“The Women and Children’s Center of course is open. Women and children have come in already today. We continue to provide hot meals for the local community and this afternoon we’ve already fed 49 of the local homeless population. Coats and blankets are being distributed here at the Mission as well,” said Wilson.

