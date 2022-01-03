Business Break
Wellstar West Ga. Medical Center to change visitation status due to increase in COVID cases

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center has changed its visitation status - due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The visitation status is now RED, meaning no visitors or caregivers can enter the building.

“Protecting the health of our patients and team members is always our top priority, and we thank you for understanding as we continue our efforts to keep the community safe,” said Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

For more information, click HERE.

