Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Whataburger opens in downtown Auburn

The orange-and-white-themed burger chain opened Monday morning near Toomer’s Corner.
The orange-and-white-themed burger chain opened Monday morning near Toomer’s Corner.(Source: Leonard Hall / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Whataburger is beefing up its presence in east Alabama with the opening of a new location in Auburn.

The orange-and-white-themed burger chain opened Monday morning in the city’s downtown area near Toomer’s Corner.

The 24-hour restaurant features an open-concept dining room and honors Auburn’s hometown landmarks. There are plans for additional seating on the second floor of the building at a later date.

Whataburger has partnered with Auburn University to sponsor its athletics program through 2024. With this partnership, the building features a co-branded exterior, sporting the school’s logo.

Located at 101 North College Street, the restaurant is led by Operating Partner Tyler Nelms. Restaurant officials say online ordering will be available in the coming weeks.

Whataburger opened a location in Opelika last summer.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial set to begin for men accused of killing Columbus rapper at Pizza Hut
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Authorities say Raymond “Paul” Atkins was last seen when he was taken to Marion County, Ga. on...
Columbus police still searching for answers 9 years after man’s disappearance
Walmart temporarily closes LaGrange location for cleaning
Jarell Charles Peterson was born at 3:28 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare welcomes its first baby of 2022

Latest News

Wellstar West Ga. Medical Center to change visitation status due to increase in COVID cases
Sky Alert 9 captured footage as hundred of cars waited in line at the Columbus Civic Center...
Long lines continue for COVID-19 testing in Columbus
Dunkin' is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide 32,000 vouchers for Red Cross...
Blood donors can get free coffee at Dunkin’ locations in Georgia this month
Focus on fitness: Goals for 2022
Focus on fitness: Goals for 2022