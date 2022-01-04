Business Break
Auburn spring youth sports online registration now open

(Photo Source: WLOX)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Online registration for spring youth sports begins today, Jan. 4, and will end Thursday, Jan. 20.

Registration is now open for baseball, softball, t-ball, soccer and volleyball.

Volleyball registration will end Thursday, Feb. 3. Track registration will begin Tuesday, Feb. 8, and end Thursday, March 3.

Find more information and to register, click HERE.

