Auburn spring youth sports online registration now open

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Online registration for spring youth sports begins today, Jan. 4, and will end Thursday, Jan. 20.

Registration is now open for baseball, softball, t-ball, soccer and volleyball.

Volleyball registration will end Thursday, Feb. 3. Track registration will begin Tuesday, Feb. 8, and end Thursday, March 3.

Find more information and to register, click HERE.

