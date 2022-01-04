Business Break
Chambers County School District reinstates mask mandate

(WRDW)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District is reinstating its mask mandate amid concerns of rising COVID-19 cases.

Employees are set to begin wearing masks on Tuesday, January 4 with the start of professional development day. Students will be required to wear masks when they return to the classroom on Wednesday, January 5.

This change will be in effect until COVID-19 cases fall below 9 with the Alabama Department of Public Health dashboard, the school district announced.

Parents are encouraged to report positive student cases to their local school nurse. The district also recommends following quarantine guidelines if there is a positive case in your household.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

