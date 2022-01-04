Business Break
Columbus Pizza Hut murder trial delayed again

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning new information about the trial surrounding the murder of a Columbus rapper.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning at the Columbus Government Center, but the trial has now been postponed until February 7.

In April of 2018, 32-year-old Branden Denson was murdered outside of the Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road.

Five suspects were arrested in connection to the case: Tommie Mullins, Dover Coppins, Tyree Smith, Eric Spencer, and Jonathan Swift.

Each of the defendants has a separate attorney. Attorney Stacey Jackson, who is representing Mullins, says all of the suspects are pleading not guilty.

“I’ll just say this from the very beginning - since his initial arrest, that what he’s been screaming to the rafters - that he’s not guilty,” Jackson said.

Columbus police say the victim was shot from behind several times. Police also say at least three of the suspects stole a large bag out of Denson’s car, containing 16 pounds of marijuana.

The trial was previously postponed in December 2018.

