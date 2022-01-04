Business Break
Columbus Police Department to host recruitment fair

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department along with other local organizations are hosting a hiring event.

The event will be Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.

Several organizations along with CPD will be there including Public Works and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

They are looking to hire on the spot. Job seekers are encouraged to apply before attending.

For more information, visit here.

