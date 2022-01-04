Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Funeral services held for CSU basketball player

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friends and family came together today for the celebration of Anthony Moore, the crowned jewel of the Columbus State University basketball team. Phenix City Police say Moore was killed during an illegal street race on State Docks Road and Industrial Drive on Christmas Eve.

“The first few days, I was torn to pieces after hearing about the accident,” said Columbus State University basketball coach Robert Moore.

During today’s packed service on the arena floor of the Frank Lumpkin Center, Moore was honored by more than just his jersey number.

“He always won the heart of all individuals that he found himself among,“ said retired Central High School basketball coach Bobby Wright. “He’s just that kind of kid.”

Former Chattahoochee Valley Community College Coach Richard Mahone also gave a heartfelt speech during today’s funeral.

Moore leaves behind a baby boy named Jayce. One of his teammates say he was also a father figure to his teammates on the court.

“He showed that love on and off the court to his teammates, to his friends around campus and in Columbus and to his family,” said Moore’s friend and teammate Hunter Preston.

They also say Moore was a compassionate, humble and quiet person who’s smile lit up any room he entered.

“Ant is the most selfless person or player I ever met,” said Robert Moore.

”In addition to seeing how big his heart is, I was able to see his strength,” said Preston.

Phenix City police say Moore’s death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial set to begin for men accused of killing Columbus rapper at Pizza Hut
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Authorities say Raymond “Paul” Atkins was last seen when he was taken to Marion County, Ga. on...
Columbus police still searching for answers 9 years after man’s disappearance
Walmart temporarily closes LaGrange location for cleaning
Dillard’s cancels annual New Year’s Day sale

Latest News

Columbus police chief talks on record number of homicides in 2021
Columbus police chief talks on record number of homicides in 2021
Motion hearing held for 6 former administrators accused of financial aid fraud
Motion hearing held for 6 former administrators accused of financial aid fraud
The level of community transmission of COVID-19 is high in every county in the state, according...
Alabama sees record 36% of COVID-19 tests come back positive
Valley Rescue Mission seeks to help veterans in need
Valley Rescue Mission offering resources to keep warm as temperatures drop