Funeral services held for CSU basketball player

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friends and family came together today for the celebration of Anthony Moore, the crowned jewel of the Columbus State University basketball team. Phenix City Police say Moore was killed during an illegal street race on State Docks Road and Industrial Drive on Christmas Eve.

“The first few days, I was torn to pieces after hearing about the accident,” said Columbus State University basketball coach Robert Moore.

During today’s packed service on the arena floor of the Frank Lumpkin Center, Moore was honored by more than just his jersey number.

“He always won the heart of all individuals that he found himself among,“ said retired Central High School basketball coach Bobby Wright. “He’s just that kind of kid.”

Former Chattahoochee Valley Community College Coach Richard Mahone also gave a heartfelt speech during today’s funeral.

Moore leaves behind a baby boy named Jayce. One of his teammates say he was also a father figure to his teammates on the court.

“He showed that love on and off the court to his teammates, to his friends around campus and in Columbus and to his family,” said Moore’s friend and teammate Hunter Preston.

They also say Moore was a compassionate, humble and quiet person who’s smile lit up any room he entered.

“Ant is the most selfless person or player I ever met,” said Robert Moore.

”In addition to seeing how big his heart is, I was able to see his strength,” said Preston.

Phenix City police say Moore’s death is still under investigation.

