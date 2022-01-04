How to keep pets safe during cold weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the cold air rushing in this week after a couple weeks of balmy warmth, it is a good time to refresh our cold weather preparedness for our furry friends.

Many dogs may indeed enjoy that additional walk or run, but once temperatures fall into the 20s, that early morning stroll may need to include some extra layers of warmth as we head into later this week and the rest the cold weather season.

“It’s really important that if at all possible to bring your pets inside once you start getting those colder weather advisories and stuff like that because they can get hypothermia, they can get frost bite so it is very important for them to get out of that cold and into some warmth,” said a Paws Humane Society spokesperson

When temperatures get below freezing, it’s dangerous for most breeds of dogs to stay outside.

