Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

How to keep pets safe during cold weather

How to keep pets safe during cold weather
How to keep pets safe during cold weather(WABI)
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the cold air rushing in this week after a couple weeks of balmy warmth, it is a good time to refresh our cold weather preparedness for our furry friends.

Many dogs may indeed enjoy that additional walk or run, but once temperatures fall into the 20s, that early morning stroll may need to include some extra layers of warmth as we head into later this week and the rest the cold weather season.

“It’s really important that if at all possible to bring your pets inside once you start getting those colder weather advisories and stuff like that because they can get hypothermia, they can get frost bite so it is very important for them to get out of that cold and into some warmth,” said a Paws Humane Society spokesperson

When temperatures get below freezing, it’s dangerous for most breeds of dogs to stay outside.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial set to begin for men accused of killing Columbus rapper at Pizza Hut
Police say 25-year-old Anthony Moore was standing along the roadway watching cars racing when...
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete
Sky Alert 9 captured footage as hundred of cars waited in line at the Columbus Civic Center...
Long lines continue for COVID-19 testing in Columbus
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Authorities say Raymond “Paul” Atkins was last seen when he was taken to Marion County, Ga. on...
Columbus police still searching for answers 9 years after man’s disappearance

Latest News

Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say
Industrial accident at boating plant in Americus leaves 3 injured, sheriffs say
Columbus Police Department to host recruitment fair
Micah Messer to be placed on ballot in May primary for District 38
Micah Messer enters republican primary, to be placed on ballot in May for District 38
LaGrange police make multiple arrests during New Years Eve traffic checkpoints
LaGrange police make multiple arrests during New Years Eve traffic checkpoints